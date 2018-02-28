28 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Court Postpones Rhino Horn Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By State.

Windhoek — Police investigations into the criminal case involving a pensioner who was arrested for possession of illegal wildlife products last month have not yet been finalised.

Lai Yau Ruan, 80, made an appearance on a charge of unlawful possession of one rhino horn, 60 pieces of ivory, one leopard head skin and a cheetah skin. According to the prosecution, Ruan had no permit authorising such possession of the products and thus is in violation of the Controlled Wildlife and Trade Act.

Making an appearance before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley on Friday, Ruan was informed by the prosecutor Rowan van Wyk that investigations into his case are yet to be finalised, with the state waiting for the laboratory results.

Ruan requested the court to make it a final remand for further police investigations, a request that the court was granted.

Ruan was arrested on January 2 after the police raided a house in Ludwigsdorf, Windhoek. Investigations are yet to reveal if the house in which the contraband was found belongs to Ruan. Given his age and his ailing health, the court released Ruan on bail of N$180,000.

The court postponed the matter to June 28 to give ample time to the police to finalise the ongoing investigations.

The court extended Ruan's bail on condition he makes an appearance in court as scheduled or risk a warrant of arrest being issued against him and subsequently his bail money forfeited to the

Namibia

Zambezi to Lift Fishing Moratorium Tomorrow

The fishing season which closed in the Zambezi Region as of December last year to ensure the stability and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.