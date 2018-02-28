Nigeria: Ekiti Federal Varsity Loses Head of Sports' Dept, Ogundele

Ado-Ekiti — The head of Sports' unit of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE), Mr Ogunayo Johnson Ogundele, is dead.

Ogundele, 45, died on Friday of undisclosed ailment after returning from a coaching course outside the state.

The late coach, who had been buried in his Oye Ekiti countryhome according to Christian rites, was survived by a wife, Abosede and three children.

A family source revealed to journalists in Oye Ekiti yesterday that the family were still stunned by the sudden death of the late coach, because he didn't complain of any sickness before the attack.

"He woke up that morning and prayed the way he always did. Suddenly he started coughing and he held his neck as if he was suffocated and he developed complications and died", the source said.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the university , Prof. Kayode Soremekun has described Ogundele's death as devastating and saddening.

The Vice Chancellor, who spoke through the Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Bakji, said the whole university community would miss Ogundele's coaching expertise and contributions to human capital development in the area of sports in the institution.

Soremekun, had however , directed that the late coach's wife, Abosede be given automatic employment in the university.

"As a mark of respect for the late coach and in appreciation of his contributions, his wife is to be offered automatic employment and this is with immediate effect.

"The gesture would enable her to be able to take adequate care of the children the deceased left behind", Soremekun said.