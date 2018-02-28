Nigeria: P&G Restates Commitment to Social Investment in Nigeria

Abuja — Managing Director, Procter and Gamble Nigeria, Gorge Nassar, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to the nation's economy, adding that investment in social challenges remained a priority for the organisation.

Speaking at a ceremony in Abuja to mark firm's 25th year of impact in Nigeria, he stated that the company would continue to provide superior products that would satisfy the needs of consumers across the country.

"We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of product innovation and manufacturing efficiencies to provide our consumers with the highest quality of household products.

At this stage, it is important for us to take a look at where we started, what we have accomplished, and what our plans are for the future", Nassar said.

According to him, the company has achieved this through commitment to invest in Nigeria and to provide superior products that satisfy the needs of consumers.

As part of activities to mark this 25-year milestone, P&G announced its partnership with MercyCorps, an international not-for-profit organization, through its Always Keeping Girls in School (AKGIS) programme.

He stressed the need to enhance girls' knowledge and practice around reproductive health through life skills training, provision of emergency sanitary kits and mobilization of stakeholders' support for Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for girls in schools.

The Brand Director of the organisation, Tolulope Adedeji added that the company's Always in School initiative for girls has equipped millions of young girls within the ages of 10 and 12, especially with necessary information on hygiene.

"We are proud that over the years, not only have we introduced great brands for the satisfaction of our consumers, we have also engaged in projects that address social issues, like our Always School Program through which has equipped millions of young girls within ages 10 to 12 with information about personal and puberty hygiene.