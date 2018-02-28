Africa: 'Africa Remains Key to Oil, Gas Future'

Abuja — Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Jeffrey Ewing, has said the company will boost investment as part of measures to support the Federal Government's efforts in the oil and gas sector.

Ewing, who spoke on the sideline of the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, insisted that Africa remained key to the future of the industry.

"I see a bright future for Nigeria and Africa in the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry is here for a long time," Ewing said, adding that Chevron would look for ways to make every opportunity become a reality.

He disclosed that the oil firm would remain very active in the joint venture (JV) operations in Nigeria and across Africa, adding that there was an urgent need for international companies to help Africa achieve projected objectives in the petroleum industry.

Chevron, which operates a joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) - NNPC/CNL JV, was on the spotlight at NIPS, wining two major industry awards.

The company came out as the "Top domestic gas producer in 2016/2017", and "The best Performing Upstream International Company in Social Contribution for 2016/2017."

The company's General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, said Chevron has a comprehensive and aggressive gas development programme driven by good environmental stewardship to eliminate gas flares in its operations, help meet Nigeria's energy needs, and convert its huge gas resources into wealth for the benefit of the nation.

Brikinn said: "The NNPC/CNL Joint Venture is a major oil and gas producer, and has provided substantial revenue to the NNPC, Federal and State Governments for over 50 years. NNPC/CNL Joint Venture is a key domestic gas supplier with over 444 MMSCFD Gas sales in 2017."

He insisted that Chevron has made great strides in reducing gas flaring, and increasing gas supply to the domestic market through its integrated gas development projects.

On social contribution to the communities and Nigeria at large, Brikinn said CNL has demonstrated its commitment to the ideals of social responsibility and community development in the thematic areas of health, education, economic development.