Nigeria: 'Study in Holland Fair' Holds March 3

The Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Nigeria has announced plans to host the second edition of the 'Study in Holland Fair' on March 3, 2018 at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at 10:00am.

The fair is designed for Nigerians seeking undergraduate, postgraduate and/or professional education.

It provides a platform for them to meet one-on-one with representatives of top higher educational institutions from The Netherlands and get direct, personal advice on the opportunities available to them for study in Holland.

The Netherlands is a recognised knowledge centre with rich study traditions and well-known higher education institutions offering more than 2,100 programmes.

Education in The Netherlands meets all international standards with many of its universities ranked among the world's top two per cent.

"Transfer of knowledge is the best way to help Nigeria forward. Universities in The Netherlands are state-of-the-art, with courses given in English and a good mix of Dutch and international students.

From agriculture to water resources to management and media, The Netherlands is the place to study" said Michel Deelen, Deputy Head of Mission of the Dutch embassy.

Each year, Nigerians study in the Netherlands, joining close to 112,000 international students from Germany, China, Belgium, Italy and Spain, as well as others international students from over 160 countries.

Job opportunities abound after graduation as The Netherlands is home to some of the biggest multinational corporations in the world.

Companies like Philips, Heineken, KLM, Shell, ING and Unilever are Dutch and Holland is a world leader in many areas, including agriculture, water management, art & design, logistics and sustainable energy.

Attendance at the fair is totally free of charge.