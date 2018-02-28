Nigeria: NFF Inaugurates Technical Study Group, Audit Committee

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick yesterday inaugurated the Federation's newly -composed Technical Study Group and Audit Committee.

While inaugurating the TSG and Audit committee, he described them as "critical panels that have much to contribute to Nigerian Football's development."

Pinnick poured encomiums on Executive Committee member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, who heads the Audit Committee and will celebrate his 60th birthday next week, saying "Otunba is a fit and proper person for the role given his huge experience in the financial sector and his calm, collected and matured disposition.

"The Audit Committee will complement the efforts of our external auditors, PriceWaterHouse Coopers and much is expected of them."

Pinnick also declared that the Technical Study Group would function as a committee, collating, analysing and putting at the disposal of the Federation, data and new thinking that can enhance the rapid development of the Nigeria game.

"The Chairman, Alhaji Abba Yola needs no introduction. He is someone who has seen it all in sports administration and we thank him immensely for accepting to serve Nigerian Football in this capacity.

"In due course, members of the Technical Study Group will be attached to the various National Teams to impact on those teams."

Otunba Dele-Ajayi promised that his committee would work in tandem with the external auditors to enhance even further the reliability of NFF's financial records, for the good of the game. He thanked the NFF for the opportunity given to the members to serve.

On his part, Yola said: "I commend the NFF for coming up with a panel like the Technical Study Group. We will work as a group and with the Technical Committee, and in the interest of all the National Teams, including the U13."

Prominent among members of the Technical Study Group are former internationals like Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Victor Agali and Tijani Babangida.