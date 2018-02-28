Central Africa: Multilateral Cooperation - Cameroon Signs Rationalisation Agreement

The accord penned on February 26, 2018 at the Ministry of External Relations has the objective of facilitating the harmonisation of policies and programmes in Central Africa.

Cameroon and the Steering Committee for the Rationalisation of Regional Economic Activities in Central Africa (COPIL/CER-AC) on February 26, 2018 signed an agreement on the harmonisation of policies within the Sub Region.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella signed on behalf of Cameroon, while the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze, who is the Chair of the Committee inked for his organ.

The mission of this committee is amongst others to establish a consultation and coordination charter between ECCAS and CEMAC and other intergovernmental organisations within the region while making proposals and leading the rationalisation process in Central Africa.

It was learnt overlapping harmonisation policies and uniformed patterns of integration within the Central Africa Sub region led to the signing of a joint decision in March 2015 by Presidents of ECCAS and CEMAC on the creation, organisation and functioning of the steering Committee for the Rationalisation of Regional Economic Communities in Central Africa.

With Cameroon as host of the Technical Secretariat, the signing guarantees the legal framework of easing related activities in the nation. Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella said the initiative facilitates the laying down of guiding principles at enhancing governance policies and programmes of cooperation within the region.

For Minister Louis Paul Motaze, the signing of the agreement will boost trade between different countries in Central Africa. The idea for the rationalisation of regional economic communities is based on African Union guidelines of putting in place a steering committee for the development of a road map defining the actions of harmonising policies, programmes and instruments of integration.