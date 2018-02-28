Seychelles: Germany's Ambassador to Seychelles Backs Sustainable Fisheries in Visit With President

Germany, one of the most powerful members of the European Union (EU), supports sustainable fisheries in Seychelles, an industry that is an important contributor to the island nation's fishing sector, the German ambassador said on Tuesday.

Jutta Frasch -- the German ambassador to Seychelles -- made the statement after making a courtesy call to President Danny Faure at State House.

"I think it is important that the fishery industry is sustainable so that the resources can survive and not decimate. This is also what the EU stands for - sustainable fisheries and sustainable economy," said Frasch.

President Faure expressed his pleasure at welcoming Frasch once again to Seychelles and noted that the Government of Seychelles greatly values the excellent long-standing friendship and partnership that exists between Seychelles and Germany.

"Rest assured that Seychelles will continue to support your country. Germany has always been faithful to our development. We share common positions in the international arena. We are a strong partner with the European Union as well as of African development in the region," said Faure.

The head of state of Seychelles and the German ambassador also talked about the tourism industry, the top contributor to the island nation's economy. Discussions centred on how well Germany is doing in the tourism market in Seychelles.

"Looking at the tourism sector, you have contributed highly to the economy. We remain thankful that we can continue to count on Germany for support in meeting some of our development aspirations," said President Faure.

Germany was the leading tourism market in Seychelles last year with 50,476 Germans visiting the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. In the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, Germany is still the leading market with 5,904 visitors to Seychelles since the beginning of 2018.

The situation in Eastern Africa, especially in Kenya, as well as Germany, was also discussed. Frasch said Germany "is in the process of forming a new coalition government."

During her visit to Seychelles, the German ambassador will also meet with the Deputy Speaker of Seychelles' National Assembly, the Foreign Secretary and the Secretary for the Blue Economy.

"We always talk about the support of Germany for Seychelles as a small island state, especially with climate change and all the things related to it. The blue economy, climate change and the relations in the international forum like the UN is a very important part of my mission," said Frasch.

She also talked about Somalia and said that "also being the ambassador to Somalia, the stability of the horn of Africa, its development and maritime security is also important."

"The anti-piracy struggle has been extremely successful because piracy is not there anymore at the moment. These are the main objectives and some of them have been very well fulfilled," said Frasch.

The German ambassador was accredited in March 2016 with Seychelles' former president James Michel. She is based in Nairobi, Kenya.