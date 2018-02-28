Nigeria: Chikere Finds Home in Rivers United

In form Rivers United star, Osita Chikere has described the Port-Harcourt side as his dream club in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Incidentally, the club has the longest shirt deal in the country with leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell.

Chikere, who scored back-to-back goals for the Eunisell sponsored club on match day nine against Niger Tornadoes at home and away at Kwara United on match day 10, had stints in Norway and New Zealand, before returning home.

"I had other options locally, but chose Rivers United because my dream has been to play in Port Harcourt for Dolphins even before I travelled abroad. I will continue to work harder to help the team," he said.

Chikere made his Rivers United debut in a road trip match at Yobe Desert Stars as a substitute and earned his first start in the next match at home to Tornadoes.

A stunning header in the final minute of second half additional time from Chikere earned Rivers United their first road trip win this term at Kwara United in the NPFL on Sunday.