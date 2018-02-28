Nigeria: Ikogosi House Wins Neander School's Sports Meet

Ikogosi House has won the second edition of the inter-house sports festival of Neander International School, Epe, Lagos State. It garnered nine gold, three silver and seven bronze medals to beat three other houses to the first position.

During the well-competed field and track events, segmented into junior and senior categories in Lagos, Obudu, Oguta and Yankari Houses clinched the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

In his opening remarks at the well-attended ceremony, the chairman of occasion, Mr. Omowumi Hassan, charged the participants on sportsmanship and hardwork.

He noted that sports were the only unifying factor that brings people together for meaning purposes.

Hassan, however, charged the government to look inwards and revive school sports as a means of stemming youth restiveness.

"It is like we have lost those good old days of sporting events. Even at that time, children who are engaged in this type of inter-house sports events are already being picked to represent us in national competitions.

These days, the whole thing is going down. You can see that states are now picking or selecting sports men and women from those that probably left the country, studying abroad or those plying their trade abroad. We need to encourage the children from the base," he charged.

The school principal and event anchor, Idris Agbaje, said the essence of the programme was to bring out the best and showcase sporting skills in the children and also to develop the spirit of collaboration as well as improve their spirit of sportsmanship.