Africa: Angola Takes Part At Powering Africa Summit

Luanda — Angola is taking part, through the Ministry of Energy and Water, since Tuesday 27 to March 03, in Washington DC, at the Powering Africa Summit 2018, ANGOP learned.

The forum aims to support Sub-Saharan African countries in the creation and development of renewable energy by enhancing their development in the public-private sector.

The meeting of Power African partners since 2013, when 18 countries gathered together in a Summit, is the result of an initiative of the then President of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

Power Africa is currently comprised of more than 140 countries, including Norway, France and Japan, entities such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank and the European Union, and more than 130 private companies, representing promoters and suppliers of equipment, among others.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Energy and Water, which arrived in Angop on Tuesday, Powering Africa aims to increase its installed capacity in the region by 2030 and create new connections to electricity, with the focus on clean energy, renewable energy and natural gas.

The annual Powering Africa Summit is a platform to showcase power, trade and infrastructure investment opportunities across the African continent, and engaging decision makers from the American and African public and private sectors to explore how project bankability can be increased.

The Summit features a diverse programme of panel discussions, workshops, sponsored seminars, networking functions & exhibition of vetted solution providers.