28 February 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: New Senior Appointments in Public Sector Organisations

President Danny Faure has today announced senior appointments in certain public sector organisations which all take effect from 1st March 2018.

Mr Flavien Joubert has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Landscape & Waste Management Agency (LWMA). The Deputy CEO for the LWMA will be Mr Walter Rahul Mangroo.

The President has appointed Ms Helena Sims as the new Chairperson of the Seychelles National Parks Authority, and Mr Selby Remie as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Evelina Antha has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Property Management Corporation (PMC).

The President said that these changes were intended to foster greater efficiency and dynamism in these organisations, and were part of his drive to bring about greater transparency and accountability throughout the public sector.

