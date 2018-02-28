Angola: Luanda Refinery Halts for Maintenance in June

Luanda — The Luanda Refinery will halt its fuel production activity between June and July this year for maintenance, said its managing director, Custódio Gonçalves, on Tuesday.

The refinery, according to the manager, has been maintenance-free for seven years, when standards recommend that it be done every five years.

The managing director of the Luanda Refinery was speaking at the end of a visit to the company by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino de Azevedo.

The Luanda Refinery, located in the northern part of the country's capital, occupies an area of 170 hectares and employs 275 workers, of which 14 percent are women.

The unit exists since 1958 operated by Petrofina, then in 1982 by Fina (TOTAL - 1999, ELF, TOTAL and FINA in 2000, TOTAL in 2003) and now (2017) by Sonangol.