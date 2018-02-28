28 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Refinery Halts for Maintenance in June

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Luanda Refinery will halt its fuel production activity between June and July this year for maintenance, said its managing director, Custódio Gonçalves, on Tuesday.

The refinery, according to the manager, has been maintenance-free for seven years, when standards recommend that it be done every five years.

The managing director of the Luanda Refinery was speaking at the end of a visit to the company by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino de Azevedo.

The Luanda Refinery, located in the northern part of the country's capital, occupies an area of 170 hectares and employs 275 workers, of which 14 percent are women.

The unit exists since 1958 operated by Petrofina, then in 1982 by Fina (TOTAL - 1999, ELF, TOTAL and FINA in 2000, TOTAL in 2003) and now (2017) by Sonangol.

Angola

Angola Takes Part At Powering Africa Summit

Angola is taking part, through the Ministry of Energy and Water, since Tuesday 27 to March 03, in Washington DC, at the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.