28 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Stakeholders to Tackle Ports Charges in Lagos

Creme de la crème of the maritime sub-sector are set to converge in Lagos to examine the prevailing ports charges and effects on economic performance.

The maiden edition of the national conference organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), is expected to hold on March 15th, at Eko Hotels and Suit, Lagos.

The forum, which would parade major industry stakeholders is aimed at finding tactical ways of reducing the cost of doing business at the nation's seaports, and discourage cargo diversion to neighbouring ports.

The summit will address the various issues confronting shippers, terminal operators, clearing agents, regulators and other stakeholders, towards making Nigeria a West African shipping and maritime hub.

