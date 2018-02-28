28 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Akeredolu Is Committed to Sports Development, Says Akinyemi

Tagged:

Related Topics

In recognition of sports as a potent career for youth development, the Ondo State Football Agency Chairman (OSFA), Engr. Tajudeen Akinyemi has applauded the initiatives of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to revamp the moribund sports sector of the Sunshine state.

In an interview with newsmen as part of the activities to mark Akeredolu's one year in office, Akinyemi, a veteran sport administrator, stated that Akeredolu had done a lot in the past one year to restore the past glory of sports in the state.

On steps being taking to develop the state's sports sector, Akinyemi said the governor has set up football teams in the three senatorial districts to boost sports development and empowerment of the youth.

The sport boss explained that government alone cannot fund sports, but he appealed to corporate organisations, prominent indigenes and other eminent Nigerians to support sports development in the state.

He contended that in the last one year of Akeredolu's administration, the government has sanitised the sports sector.

Akinyemi, a FIFA licensed agent, said the government is planning to develop the youth in sports from 16 years and above to international standard.

The sports administration said the Ondo State government is making effort to market and sponsor the sports clubs to a greater height.

Nigeria

Kidnappers Abduct Nigerian Journalist's Wife, Child

Suspected kidnappers on Wednesday abducted the wife and child of a reporter with the Voice of America (VOA) in Kaduna. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.