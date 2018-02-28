Nigeria: Akeredolu Is Committed to Sports Development, Says Akinyemi

In recognition of sports as a potent career for youth development, the Ondo State Football Agency Chairman (OSFA), Engr. Tajudeen Akinyemi has applauded the initiatives of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to revamp the moribund sports sector of the Sunshine state.

In an interview with newsmen as part of the activities to mark Akeredolu's one year in office, Akinyemi, a veteran sport administrator, stated that Akeredolu had done a lot in the past one year to restore the past glory of sports in the state.

On steps being taking to develop the state's sports sector, Akinyemi said the governor has set up football teams in the three senatorial districts to boost sports development and empowerment of the youth.

The sport boss explained that government alone cannot fund sports, but he appealed to corporate organisations, prominent indigenes and other eminent Nigerians to support sports development in the state.

He contended that in the last one year of Akeredolu's administration, the government has sanitised the sports sector.

Akinyemi, a FIFA licensed agent, said the government is planning to develop the youth in sports from 16 years and above to international standard.

The sports administration said the Ondo State government is making effort to market and sponsor the sports clubs to a greater height.