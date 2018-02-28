28 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court Fails to Hear a Case Facing Former Mineral Commissioner

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — A case facing former mineral commissioner Ally Samaje has been adjourned to March 28 after the prosecution presented a statement for preliminary hearing.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) attorney told the court to arrange another date for preliminary hearing since they have prepared their statement.

Mr Samaje was arraigned for the first time on February 9.

He faces two counts relating to provision of mining licences and areas to two companies, Tanzanite One Mining and State Mining Corporation.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa. He was granted bail on conditions of securing two reliable sureties, who each signed a bond of Sh50 million.

The Court ordered the accused not to leave the country without obtaining its permission.

