28 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Bans MP Lwakatare Meetings in Bukoba

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Police Force in Bukoba has asked, Bukoba Urban Member of Parliament Wilfred Lwakatare to postpone the meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 due to security concerns.

In a letter sent to Mr Lwakatare on February 26 by the police, which was copied to Kagera Regional Commissioner and Bukoba District Commissioner, indicated that political situation isn't calm to allow public rallies.

"We advise you to postpone your meeting until further notice because of security concerns," read part of the letter.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.