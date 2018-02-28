Liberia: Rice Management Training Begins in Bong

A four - day Integrated Rice Management Training Workshop has begun at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) Compound in Suakoko District, Bong County with several agriculture stakeholders in attendance.

Our Bong County correspondent says the training is being organized by Africa Rice with beneficiaries from 11 of the 15 counties here in attendance. Among the attendees were representatives from Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Margibi, Gbapolu, Maryland, Grand Cape Mount and River Cess Counties, among others.

Speaking at the opening of the training workshop, Africa Rice Special Representative to Liberia Dr. Inoussa Akintayo said the training is part of efforts to strengthening the capacity of agriculture specialists in addressing the issue of food security in the country.

Dr. Akintayo said it is not a secret to Liberia that it continues to depend on the importation of its stable food to feed the populations, stating that US$200 million is spent every year to import rice here.

He said despite the adequate rainfall, big rivers, good sunshine, fruitful soil and improved technologies; the country doesn't have the sufficient food for its people.

"We are all actors; either as beneficiaries or implementing bodies. Let us work together to make it one of the most successful projects ever implemented in Liberia," Dr. Akintayo continued.

The Africa Rice Special Representative to Liberia at the same time added that SAPEC is contributing to the Agriculture Transformation Agenda put in by the Government.

He also reaffirmed Africa Rice's commitment to the government and people of Liberia, noting that the institution is ready to work with the Liberian Government in order to address food security, manpower development and employment opportunities for the youthful populace.

"Agriculture and agribusiness offer the highest job opportunities in the world, so we need to actualize this potential to take our youth from the streets and also stop the devastating migration," he said.

Dr. Akintayo cited few areas [to be covered] including extension service, land preparation and swamp development, seed production, sowing, harvesting and threshing, among others.

Also speaking the Special Assistant to Bong County Superintendent Mr. Joseph Urey welcomed the delegates in the county and extended gratitude to the management of Africa Rice for the training provided to the agriculture. He admonished participants to take advantage of the workshop.