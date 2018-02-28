28 February 2018

Liberia: Where Are the Vehicles?

At the time authorities at the General Services Agency or GSA, the arm of government which manages state properties have failed to release the inventory of state-owned vehicles, this paper has obtained a document purporting to be an inventory of government's vehicles and to whom they were assigned.

The document in the possession of the New Dawn puts the total number of vehicles assigned to various ministries and agencies of government during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf regime at 250.

Out of this number, it is not clear how many of these vehicles have been turned over, as the GSA remains tight-lipped on the issue.

However, the document which is dated June 29, 2016, said to be a cabinet directory of state owned vehicles lists the names of individuals and departments of government to which said vehicles were assigned.

The paper obtained the document following President George Weah's two weeks ultimatum to former government officials who are yet to turn over state-owned properties nearly two months after the new regime took office. Below is the full lists of state owned vehicles but the question remains-where are they?

