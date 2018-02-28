28 February 2018

Liberia: Residents Hornor Grace Church for Toilet Project

By Emmanuel Mondaye

It was a colorful scene on Sunday, 25 February when jubilant residents of Bishop Brooks, Perry Street community honored the founder and head pastor of the Grace Church International in Monrovia Apostle Sam Bishops O. and his charming wife, Mother Peace Bishops Oroge for their enormous contribution to the community and mankind.

The Church dedicated a two storey public latrine in the community, reportedly valued at US$10,000. Gowning the honorees, the Chairman of the Elder Council of Bishop Brooks Perry Street Community Mr. Edwin B. Broh, says inhabitants of the area decided to appreciate the spiritual leaders because of their work in the community since the Grace Church was established there.

Chairman Broh notes that the spiritual and physical works of the honorees have brought great transformation in the lives of the inhabitants, some of whom are working with the church.

In response, Apostle Bishops remarks, "When we came here, Rev. and Mrs. Peace Bishops O. prophesied that, Perry Street will become a city in a city, celebrated like New York in America. We believe it and we know we have to take the first step. The structure here today is an expression of this first step."

He says the church was not only here to contribute to the spiritual space of the community, but the physical space as well in impacting its wellbeing. He calls for unity in the leadership of the community, stressing that leaders must lead with common goals and objectives, which can only be done through unity, even though, they might not have the same qualifications, understanding or commonality in ideas.

The Grace Church International is about two years old in Bishop Brooks Perry Street Community, but has significantly impacted lives of residents there.

