Liberia: MCC Promises Jobs

The rowdy former youth wing chair of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change now Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee, promises jobs for disadvantaged youth in Liberia after they paid him a visit Tuesday, 27 February at his MCC office.

Disadvantaged youth from various streets in Monrovia visited youthful Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee yesterday, the first engagement with such group since taking office recently.

The group through its leader Ebenezer Grant, says the visit was intended to plead to Mayor Koijee to create job opportunities for disadvantaged youth that would enable them to address their daily needs.

Miss Grant continues that they are tired begging in the streets for little or nothing, which she notes, usually exposes them to harm especially, during night hours.

"Creating job for disadvantaged youth will help to support the government Pro- poor agenda and protect the Presidency of Ambassador George Weah in his quest to transform Liberia", she stresses.

According to her, Liberia needs young people with vision for change and total transformation, adding that they as young people are of no exception to this change Liberians desire.

Miss Grant: "Instead of us begging you for money continuously, it is about time we work to help ourselves." In response, Mayor Koijee welcomes the visit and says President George Weah is aware about the active role young people played in electing him President.

He promises that the President will ensure that young people most especially, the underprivileged are given opportunities to serve and initiate programs to build their capacities with specific emphasis on technical and vocational education.

As part of this plan, Mayor Koijee explains that President Weah will today, Wednesday, 28 February launch a quick impact project called "Youth Engagement for Improved Community Sanitation and Revitalization", focusing on young people.

He points out that the project will bring together One Thousand Six Hundred (1,600) young people from across Montserrado County. Koijee with immediate effect, ordered inclusion of the over 100 disadvantaged youths, who paid him visit Tuesday.

He promises to transform their lives based on behavior they would exhibit during the ten days "Youth Engagement for improve Community Sanitation and Revitalization" program organized by President George Weah with support from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP.

The pronouncement raises hope among young people here, many of whom lack basic skills for employment, but were strong supporters of Mr. Weah's bid for the presidency.

However, critics say the government should design a long-term program in addressing their plight rather than a quick impact exercise that is not sustainable.