Liberia: Storm Victims to Receive Compensations

Jorquelleh District Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has pledged his commitment to provide compensations for victims of a recent violent storm disaster in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Several victims were injured and many more made homeless in a recent violent storm incident that hit Gbarnga and its surroundings, destroying homes and business places there.

In conversation with our correspondent via mobile phone, Rep. Cole said the need to help those that have been victimized by the situation is very cardinal, adding that he is currently working to ensure that owners of those houses that were destroyed can be given compensation.

According to Rep. Cole, the situation is a national disaster that takes place across the world, noting that the promised compensation will be given to the victimized individuals from now to Friday, 2 March 2018.

He expresses regrets over the situation, stating that Liberia is a struggling country and as such leaders here must help their people in improving their lives.

In addition to compensating victims of the violent storm, Rep. Cole says he will also lobby with his colleagues on Capitol Hill to ensure that the National Disaster Management Team can be informed about the situation and to find a way forward for the people.

The Bong County District #3 Lawmaker has also promised to bring electricity to Gbarnga between July 26 and December 25 this year, noting that it greatly helps to develop an area.

He announces that negotiations are currently ongoing with international partners, some of whom he says have given clear assurances about their willingness to help develop Gbarnga.

Some of those victimized by the storm are currently undergoing serious medical attention at the Phebe Hospital and other local clinics in the County.

Meanwhile, residents of Gbarnga have commended Rep. Cole and challenged him to implement his promises made. According to some of the residents, Mr. Cole has always been wishing to see the betterment of the County and its citizens even when he was not at the Legislature.