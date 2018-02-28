Liberia: Foreign Minister Findley Promises to Strengthen Ties With United States

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Former Senate Protemp Gbehzongar Findley has been named the new foreign minister of Liberia

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister, H.E. Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, has reiterated Liberia's commitment to strengthen and deepen the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and the United States of America.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Minister Findley spoke Tuesday, February 27, when Mr. Samuel Watson, the Chargé d' Affaires of the US Embassy, paid a courtesy call on him, at his Foreign Ministry Office.

While welcoming the US diplomat, Foreign Minister Findley thanked the Chargé d' Affaires for the visit and told him that the United States will always remain Liberia's first and biggest traditional ally.

He recounted the historic traditional ties subsisting between Liberia and the United States.

The Minister stated the relationship is based on mutual friendship and brotherhood, noting: "Our traditional relationship cuts beyond diplomacy which the two governments and peoples have cherished over the years."

He further assured the US Chargé d' Affaires of the Ministry's determination to working closely with the US Embassy near Monrovia aimed at strengthening the historic bonds of friendship.

"We look forward to working with you and making sure the relationship between Liberia and the United States continues to grow stronger," he emphasized.

The Foreign Minister, who is the Dean of the Cabinet, told his guest that President George Manneh Weah has repeatedly said his "pro-poor agenda," is aimed at cater to young people through youth empowerment.

He further stressed that the Weah-led administration intends to bring development to the people by opening up the country's economy, which he said requires good road connectivity.

The Foreign Minister named youth empowerment, road connectivity and security as pressing priority areas that this new administration will have to seek cooperation with bilateral partners, including the United States, to address.

"We like to say you are always welcome; our doors are opened to you. We look forward to a fruitful relationship," he stated.

For his part, the United States Chargé d'Affaires, Mr. Samuel Watson, said he was deeply honored by the opportunity accorded him to meet with the Foreign Minister.

He emphasized that the relationship between Liberia and the United States is excellent and that his government looks forward to continuing the bilateral relationship and collaboration with Liberia.

He assured Minister Findley of the U.S. government's determination to work closely with Liberia, aimed at improving the cordial relationship between both nations.