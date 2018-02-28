Liberia: Grand Gedeans Youth Defend Allegation of Pressurizing President Weah

Monrovia — Some youths of Grand Gedeh County have come in defense of one of their kinsmen, Jeremiah Sokan, following reports of his alleged scheme to coerce President George Weah for appointment.

Mr. Sokan was recently flagged in media reports for purportedly masterminding group of students hailing from Grand Gedeh to pressurize the Liberian leader to prioritize his kinsmen in the CDC-led government.

But a communication from the group described the report as a falsehood with the intent of tarnishing his character and service to Liberia.

"The new report and publication is a complete falsehood with the intent of tarnishing Mr. Sokan hard earned character and service," the group said.

They further noted that such report is a misrepresentation to the persons of Mr. Sokan and an attempt to blackmail him.

The youth under the banner, Grand Gedeh Professional Youth Association frown on media outlets it blamed for not contacting Mr. Sokan on the article before publication.

They further argued that there was no fact established in connecting their kinsmen to the alleged student's action before publication.

"The Grand Gedeh Professional Youth Association discredit the media publications by intimating that Mr. Sokan does not know the person mentioned in the story, Kelvin Clay, nor the name of any such group," the communication signed by its Chairman, Isaac Kai noted.

According to them, it was embarrassing that the media reports did not state where said protest was held or some facts relating to the assertion.

They also condemned reports about Mr. Sokan openly campaign for the opposition Unity Party in Grand Gedeh during the just ended general and presidential elections.

According too the group, it was possible for Sokan to campaign for the Unity Party while at the same time campaigning for the UP.

The statement further stressed: "Mr. Sokan contested as an independent candidate and supported the CDC in the runoff. Mr. Sokan has never, is not and will never be involve in any act that has the proclivity and tendency to bring division and tarnish the image of the people of Grand Gedeh County."

Meanwhile, the group of Grand Gedeh youths wants those involve in what it terms as "media propaganda" against their kinsmen to desist.

At the same time, they have distance themselves from the statement issued by some students of the county, noting that they have business to defame the image of their kinsmen.