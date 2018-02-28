Liberian Government, Unicef Sign U.S.$5 Million Annual Work Plan\

Monrovia — The government of Liberia represented by Ministry of Public Works and UNICEF-Liberia have signed a US$5 million dollars annual work plan.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Ministry of Public Works, Lynch Street.

Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan signed on behalf of the government, while Dr. Sulaman Bramoh (Country Representative) signed on behalf of UNICEF.

According to the work plan, UNICEF is to provide US$5 Million dollars support over a period of one year.

The amount, the document indicates, will be used to enhance the WASH program of three government agencies, including ministries of Public Works, Health and Education.

At the signing ceremony, Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan underscored the need for collaboration among partners in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector if they must address challenges facing the sector.

Minister Nyenpan stated that the annual work plan is an embodiment of the commitment of both UNICEF and the Ministry to ensure that there is a reduction in the risks that children face due to the inadequacies of WASH related services.

He noted that the WASH plan integrates priorities that sector partners identified during the 2017 annual review meeting of the GoL-UNICEF WASH programme.

Speaking of current resource challenges facing the new administration, Minister Nyenpan said the work plan could not have been signed at a better time when the government is so desire.

"We would like to observe that considering the current status of the economy, the budget, and major attenuations in revenue flows in the country, the Wok plan could not have been signed at a better time", he indicated.

The Public Works Minister assured the UNICEF delegation including its Child Survival Division of the CDC-led government commitment to scrupulously implement the annual work plan (AWP) as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding.

He then thanked UNICEF-Liberia country team for demonstrating true partnership to the ministry's WASH program, adding that your support will aid us in delivering services needed by the people.

For his part, UNICEF Country Representative, Dr. Sulaman Bramoh indicated that, his organization was happy to be partnering with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public works and other government agencies to address challenges facing the water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

He said UNICEF-Liberia remains committed to working with the new administration in tackling key WASH-related challenges by ensuring the delivery of quality services to the people of Liberia.