Liberia: Issa Tourney Among Six Schools At Sports Commission

The Inter-School Sports Association has begun a six-school basketball tournament at the Sports Commission on Broad Street, Monrovia.

Participating schools are College of West Africa (CWA), Len Miller, World Wide Mission, SOS, SDA and Nathan A. Gibson.

Described as the Inter-School Sports Tournament, it is being held for both male and female teams.

In the first matches, CWA female team forfeited their points to Len Miller and World Wide Mission defeated SDA 21-9 points.

According to the schedule, Len Miller and Nathan E. Gibson female sides were set to play yesterday; SOS were expected to meet with CWA in the male category, while World Wide Mission were lined up to play against Nathan E. Gibson.

Len Miller basketball team at the Sports Commission

The third round fixture pairs CWA against Nathan E. Gibson (female) in the first game; SDA will go against Nathan E. Gibson and Len Miller will also go against SOS in the male category.

An ISSA official said the six-school basketball tournament is using it to prepare for its National Championship Basketball League.

"We are using the tournament to revive our annual league," an ISSA spokesman said.

The Inter-School Sports Association (ISSA) organizes tournaments in several sporting disciplines including soccer, basketball and track field among junior and senior high schools in the country.

In the past, many athletes who rose to national prominence and represented the country in continental and international games were groomed through ISSA initiatives.