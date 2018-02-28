Liberia: Mayor Koijee Promises 100 Jobs for Disadvantaged Youth

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Monrovia's youthful City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee.

Several disadvantaged youth from various areas in Monrovia yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee, who promised to provide at least 100 jobs for them.

The group of young people, who spoke through their leader, Ebenezer Grant, explained that their visit was to plead with Mayor Koijee to create job opportunities to enable them attend to some of their basic necessities.

Grant said they were now weary of daily street begging for little or nothing; a situation he said that usually leaves them in harm's way especially during the night hours.

"Creating jobs for disadvantaged youth will help to support the government's pro-poor agenda and protect the Presidency of Senator George Weah in his quest to transform Liberia," he said.

Grant spoke of the need for the country to have young people with a vision of change and total transformation, noting that they too are of no exception to the change Liberians cherished so dearly by supporting the pro-poor policy of the government.

He added that instead of some of the youth continuously begging Mayor Koijee for money, it is about time they work on their own to sustain their families.

Mayor Koijee then appreciated the youth for the visit, informing them that President Weah is aware of the active role young people played in making him President.

Koijee noted that the President will ensure that young people, most especially the underprivileged, are given opportunities to serve and create programs to build their capacity in technical and vocational education.

As part of this plan, Mayor Koijee indicated that the President will on Wednesday launch a quick impact project under the title, "Youth Engagement for Improved Community Sanitation and Revitalization" which, he added, focuses on young people.

The project is expected to bring together 1,600 young people from Montserrado County.

Koijee then promised to transform the lives of those who will exhibit 'good behavior' during the upcoming 10-day youth engagement program organized by the President and supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).