28 February 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Player Transfer & Registration Window to Close On Fri.

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Player Transfer and Registration Window is scheduled to close on Friday, March 1 with clubs expected to complete all registration before the commencement of the season this weekend.

All clubs, including Premier and Division One League clubs have till Friday March 2 to finalize their final list of registered players for the upcoming season, a statement from the FA has said.

The transfer window which was opened on Wednesday November 29, 2017, will officially close at exactly 23:59Hrs on Friday.

Clubs and other stakeholders are to take note accordingly, it said.

Ghana

2,400 Public Buildings Tagged With GPS Address

About 2,400 out of the 4,000 earmarked public buildings and institutions have been tagged with the generated Ghana Post… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.