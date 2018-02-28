Ghana: Player Transfer & Registration Window to Close On Fri.

The Player Transfer and Registration Window is scheduled to close on Friday, March 1 with clubs expected to complete all registration before the commencement of the season this weekend.

All clubs, including Premier and Division One League clubs have till Friday March 2 to finalize their final list of registered players for the upcoming season, a statement from the FA has said.

The transfer window which was opened on Wednesday November 29, 2017, will officially close at exactly 23:59Hrs on Friday.

Clubs and other stakeholders are to take note accordingly, it said.