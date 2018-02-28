Ghana: GNAT Cuts Sod for Construction of Bridge At Ejisu Abankoro

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has cut sod for the construction of a bridge at Ejisu Abankoro, in the Ejisu Juaben Municipality.

The project, estimated at about GH¢70,000, is being solely funded by the GNAT.

The construction of the bridge would bring to an end the perennial problems encountered by drivers plying the road from Ejisu township to Abankoro and beyond.

Addressing the gathering before cutting the sod, President of the Association, Philippa Larsen, indicated that the construction of the bridge forms part of their corporate social responsibilities, in view of the fact that GNAT has its "village" at Abankoro.

She observed that pregnant women who had been complaining of lack of vehicles during the night in particular due to the "death trap" would now be relieved.

According to Ms Larsen, GNAT had received several complaints from drivers about the "death trap" for a long time and thought it was time to save lives, therefore, "we are happy to contribute our quota to national development by constructing the bridge."

She noted that the decision to provide the bridge "is to show that we are one with the people of Ejisu Abankoro for the love and understanding that led to the acquisition of lands for the "GNAT village" project.

Madam Beatrice Serwaa Derkye, Ejisu Juaben Municipal Chief Executive, on her part praised GNAT for the yeoman's work to provide the bridge.

She told members of GNAT "please, your leaders are not messing up your contributions; truly they are putting the money into good use, so continue to bear with them."

She indicated that the Assembly would monitor the project to ensure the best materials were used for the sustainability of the bridge.

Present at the ceremony were Nana Afrane Okese, Paramount chief of Ejisu, nananom and opinion leaders from Abankoro and other national, regional and district GNAT executives.

The project is being executed by Effah Construction Company, a Kumasi based firm.