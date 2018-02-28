Cameroon: Dancesport - New Season Kicks Off

Some 150 dancers from across the country took part in the opening of the 2018 sports season in Yaounde on Sunday February 25, 2018.

The auditorium of the Higher Institute of Youth and Sports in Yaounde was the venue of the launch of the 2018 sports season in Cameroon. Organised by the Cameroon Dancesport and Related Rhythms Federation, the competition brought together some 150 dancers from the different regional leagues in the country. The launch was preceded by a General Assembly of the federation which took place on Saturday in Yaounde.

During the meeting members adopted the plan of action of the federation for 2018. The athletes competed in the different sports disciplines in dance sports notably Cameroonian dances, modern societal dance, standard dance, Latin dance, hip hop and break dance, among others.

In the hip hop senior category Mebengo Charles of X-TRA dancing club was the first with 400 points. In the Standard Dance, Ngameni Ghislain and Libam Maria from Etienne DS Dancing Club were the best. In the Latin Dance Kandja Rolland and Libam Maria from Etienne DS Dance Club finished first. In the modern societal dance couple, Tiostsia William and Yami Michelle from Star Dancing Club were the champions.

In the men's Mixttape Patrimoniales, the Ballet Dance Group of the University of Ngoundere was the best while in the women's competition, the Ballet Dance Group of the University of Ngaoundere was the first.

The President of the Cameroon Dancesport and Related Rhythms Federation, Leandre Assila said the innovations this year are that there will be a three-day national championship which will end in September 2018 with the finals of the Cup of Cameroon.

Also, Cameroonian athletes will take part in international competitions. Leandre Assila said the Federation is working hard to ensure that Cameroonian athletes represent the country honourably in the international scene.