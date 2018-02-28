Ghana: Court Sentences Private Security Man 25yrs for Robbery

Prince Appiah, a private security man has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery by an Accra Circuit Court yesterday.

Appiah and one Yeboah, currently at large, robbed Patience Asante, a banker of $1,000, GH¢1,000, 500 Pounds and unspecified amount of South African Rand.

The convict, who keeps guard at the residence of the complainant, conspired with his accomplice to rob the banker of jewelleries, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge mobile phone, an iPod, three rotary wrist watches and automated teller machine card.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario told the court presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the convict lives at Tema Community 20.

She said Appiah and Yeboah conspired to rob Asante on Friday, because the banker returns home early on Fridays.

DSP Mario told the court that on July 14, 2017, the convict reported to duty at 5:30pm with two face masks and hid it in the security room, whilst the complainant arrived two hours later.

Few moments after her arrival, Appiah and Yeboah went into the room of the house- help, Faustina Asamani, 53, who upon seeing them, tried to raise the alarm.

She said the two hit Asamani on the head several times with a pavement block resulting in her death.

The prosecutor said Appiah and his accomplice proceeded to the room of Asante who was working on her laptop and asked her to surrender her belongings and she obliged.

DSP Mario said the complainant managed to raise the alarm when Appiah stepped aside to call his friend Yeboah who had gone to cash money with the complainant's ATM card.

The court heard that Appiah took to his heels before the police arrived on the crime scene.

She said the body of the house-help was collected and deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra, whilst investigations led to the arrest of the convict at Biakwaso, near Ashanti Bekwai.