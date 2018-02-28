Ghana: New Boxing Syndicate Launched

A new promotional outfit, Cabic Promotions and Management Syndicate (CPMS) has been launched.

Mr. Ivan Bruce Codjo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Syndicate said at yesterday's launch that the new body has come to build on the gains chalked so far in professional boxing.

The climax of the event that attracted several boxing aficionados was the signing of two promising boxers to the stable - Patrick Allotey and Emmanuel Quaye - with its first promotional event set for April 7 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Members making the team include Ivan Cudjo, Ellis Quaye - Director, Johnny Gordon - Operations Manager; Darko Rickets - Technical Director; Michael Anyetei Patterson - Matchmaker; Robert Ofoli Annan - Coordinator and Mohammed Amin Lamptey - Media Manager.

Addressing the media, Mr. Cudjo said Cabic would aim at establishing a strong brand to attract sponsorship and solidify boxing - media relations in order to present events that will thrill the fans.

He said Cabic Promotions was aware of the challenges that bedevil the sport but was convinced of overcoming them with hard work and determination, adding that, the group would not hesitate to sanction any member -be it boxer or management member- who flout the regulations of the sport.

Mr. Cudjo Cabic Promotions first aims at churning out credible boxers capable of becoming world champions and doing business with the corporate sector in a transparent manner.

Mr. Ellis Quaye said Cabic Promotions will give professional boxing a desirable facelift with the aim of turning Ghana into the 'Mecca' of boxing.

He disclosed that the group has secured document to operate as a legal entity with leverage to organize fights or sign boxers to their stable.

"We have competent and trust worthy people who knows the twist and turns of the sport and we are here to turn things around. Cabic will reignite the dreams of boxers and fulfill their ambitions of becoming world champions."

Mr. Lord Acquaye, who represented the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zwennes, expressed confidence in the members of the team, saying, 'they are not just businessmen putting their money in boxing but are people familiar with it.'

He urged them to work hard and live by their motto 'We set the pace against all odds.'

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa representative, Mr. Samir Captan cautioned the boxers against any form of indiscipline and rather advised them to train hard to realize their dreams.