Ghana: NDC Distances Itself From Comments By Nii Lante Vanderpuije

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from the comments of the party's Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, who allegedly stated that an NDC government would release Mr Abuga Pele from prison.

Mr Pele, a former MP for Chiana Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region was last Friday sentenced to six years imprisonment in hard labour for abetment of crime by an Accra High Court.

Following his conviction, his colleague, Mr Vanderpuije who spoke to a local radio station in Accra suggested that the NDC would free Mr Pele when it comes back to power.

However, the National Executive Committee said in a statement signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that the party did not share the position of Mr Vanderpuije who was a former Minister of Sports under the Mahama administration.

"The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC wishes to place on record that the sentiment expressed by the Honourable Member on the above sighted statement do not reflect in any remotest sense the position of the party regarding the fight against corruption in the country on the matter involving the conviction of Abuga Pele in particular."

According to the statement, investigation and prosecution of Pele was initiated by the NDC as part of the strategy to rid the country of corruption.

"We wish to remind Ghanaians that the investigation and prosecution of Abuga Pele was initiated by the NDC as part of our strategy to rid the country of corruption, and this strategy involves measures to prevent corruption and how to deal with corruption when it has already occurred. They include exposure, investigation, prosecution and punishment of corruption.

"It will therefore be absurd that after a successful conviction has been achieved in this particular case, the initiator will turn around to free any person who has been convicted as a result," the statement said.

We can understand the emotional trauma the family, friends and sympathisers of our former MP are going through at this critical moment, the statement said, adding that it is the belief of the leadership of NDC that in matters like this, the interest of the state cannot be subjected to individual or partisan interest.

The statement urged President Akufo Addo to emulate the example of the Mahama administration and prosecute corrupt members of his government.

"We rather urge the current Nana Akufo- Addo- led government to emulate this shining example of the Mahama administration and, muster enough courage to bring members of his government who have been accused of corrupt practices to justice instead of praising them and misleading Ghanaians that all his ministers and appointees are clean."