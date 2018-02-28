Ghana: Celebrate in Moderation - Supporters of Winners of NPP Constituency Elections Cautioned

The newly elected Chairman for the Ashaiman Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Augustine Kyeremeh has cautioned supporters of winners in the elections held over the weekend to celebrate in moderation.

This according to him would not provoke and inflame passions in the aftermath of the elections.

Mr Kyeremeh who made the statement on Monday, at a press conference here, called on all those who lost to come on board to support the party to emerge victorious in the 2020 elections.

He disclosed that he lost the previous elections so was aware of how it feels to lose an election; however, he supported the past executive to have a successful term.

The chairman commended the delegates, Council of Elders, past executives, security agencies and the media for their support in ensuring a violent-free election.

He promised that, he would work hard with his team to increase the votes of the party and win the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Kyeremeh polled 601 votes while the incumbent Joseph Akwesi Brown had 416 votes. Other contestants were Mahmudu Sumaila 30, Abdul Hamid Hussein 23 and Alexander Amanor Narh 51. There were six rejected ballots in the elections for the chairmanship.