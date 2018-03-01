Hawks officers on Wednesday afternoon raided the home of author Jacques Pauw.
Pauw's lawyer Willem de Klerk confirmed to News24 that the Hawks obtained a search and seizure warrant to conduct searches at the author's home in Riebeek-Kasteel in the Western Cape.
"I can confirm that there is a legitimate warrant for search and seizure against Pauw. The warrant relates to supposed secret documents in the possession of the author. Pauw is giving his full co-operation to the police."
The case relates to a docket opened by the State Security Agency (SSA) at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria.
In his book, The President's Keepers , Pauw revealed the existence of a parallel intelligence network within the SSA.
Source: News24