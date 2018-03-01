28 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - Hawks Raid Home of Author Jacques Pauw

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jacques Pauw/Facebook
Cover of the President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

Hawks officers on Wednesday afternoon raided the home of author Jacques Pauw.

Pauw's lawyer Willem de Klerk confirmed to News24 that the Hawks obtained a search and seizure warrant to conduct searches at the author's home in Riebeek-Kasteel in the Western Cape.

"I can confirm that there is a legitimate warrant for search and seizure against Pauw. The warrant relates to supposed secret documents in the possession of the author. Pauw is giving his full co-operation to the police."

The case relates to a docket opened by the State Security Agency (SSA) at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria.

In his book, The President's Keepers , Pauw revealed the existence of a parallel intelligence network within the SSA.

Source: News24

More on This

Sanef Condemns the Harassment of Jacques Pauw

The South African National Editors’ (SANEF) notes with alarm an event that unfolded yesterday afternoon and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.