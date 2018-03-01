Photo: Jacques Pauw/Facebook

Cover of the President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

Hawks officers on Wednesday afternoon raided the home of author Jacques Pauw.

Pauw's lawyer Willem de Klerk confirmed to News24 that the Hawks obtained a search and seizure warrant to conduct searches at the author's home in Riebeek-Kasteel in the Western Cape.

"I can confirm that there is a legitimate warrant for search and seizure against Pauw. The warrant relates to supposed secret documents in the possession of the author. Pauw is giving his full co-operation to the police."

The case relates to a docket opened by the State Security Agency (SSA) at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria.

In his book, The President's Keepers , Pauw revealed the existence of a parallel intelligence network within the SSA.

Source: News24