Nnewi — THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,Wednesday described as a charade, ruse and tales by the moonlight, and sponsoring of falsehood by the security forces, that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his wife were recently spotted in Ghana.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful said the Federal Government is sponsoring falsehood about the whereabouts of its leader they kidnapped and possibly killed during the invasion of his father's house in Afara Ukwu Umuahia by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

"It was a fake non-existent DSS computer generated 'IPOB leader' they christened Okwudili Ezenachukwu who nobody has ever seen or heard from before; today we are being entertained with yet another "tale by the moonlight" that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his beautiful devoted wife were spotted in Accra Ghana."

"The originators of this fake news and their merchants went as far as publishing old pictures of the couple to lend credence to what is in essence a calculated attempt to absolve the APC regime of involvement in the abduction of our leader."

IPOB statement read: "The fact still remains that Nigerian soldiers, exclusively comprised of Hausa Fulani men, invaded the home of our leader and abducted him alive or took him away on the 14th of September 2018.

"Planting diversionary stories in the media to lessen the intensity of international pressure on present APC controlled Federal government to produce Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not achieve the much desired intention of misleading the public, rather, it will keep reminding the world that our leader is still missing and presumed dead.

"No amount of fabrication and idle unsubstantiable speculation will deflect or weaken our resolve in pursuit of freedom for our leader and Biafra. This is not the first, second or third time such frivolous speculation has been placed in the public domain.

"It started with our leader being spotted around Cameroonian border, disguised as a Yoruba woman. When that failed to be substantiated with pictorial proof or evidence, they moved to situating him in a militant camp in the Niger Delta, under the protection of our brothers the Niger Delta Avengers.

"After a few months went by without any shred of proof they alleged that our leader was ferried by boat through the Atlantic Ocean to Ivory Coast. When again that failed to gain traction, they came up with the miraculous sightings in Ghana.

"These sightings are beginning to assume the same dimension as those of Elvis Presley reportedly seen severally over the years around his home in Graceland Memphis USA.

We are waiting for the next installment of these comical sightings or where they will say our leader is. Hopefully this time around one of the Nigerian security agencies will have guts and decency to come forward to say they have him in their custody."

IPOB is asking Nigerians to "tell the Nigerian Army and Federal government that the sooner they speak the truth about the whereabouts of our leader, the better it will be for Nigeria, otherwise the APC government will continue to face the current challanges that is destroying the party and making it unpopoualr and lier to the people it promised change."

"Understandably and rightfully so, a lot of people are angry about what has befallen our leader and they are beginning to manifest their irritation whenever the name Nigeria is mentioned in a public gathering in Biafraland.

"How long the high command of IPOB can keep this anger under control is unknown to us, but what we do know is that those holding our leader or his body should not let this anger become uncontrollable."