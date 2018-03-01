28 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Air Force Denies Sending 100 Aircraft to Search for Kidnapped Dapchi Girls

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has deployed sorties and not 100 aircraft for the search of the abducted Dapchi school girls.

NAF is reacting to some media reports that it had deployed 100 aircraft the rescue of the abducted school girls.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of sorties conducted by NAF while searching for the abducted girls does not "equate the number of aircraft deployed."

"The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a statement being circulated to the effect that 100 NAF aircraft had been deployed in search of the missing Dapchi girls.

"While paying a courtesy call on the Executive Governor of Yobe State, in the company of the Chief of the Air Staff, on 27 February 2018.

"The National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno, indeed spoke about the number of sorties so far conducted by NAF aircraft in the course of searching for the missing girls within a stated period.

"Obviously, the number of sorties does not equate the number of aircraft deployed," he said.

