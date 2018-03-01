28 February 2018

Nigeria: Wizkid Makes Debut At Coachella Festival in California

Nigerian music sensation Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid), will make his debut at popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival popular known as Coachella in Indio, California.

Coachella is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world.

The 2017 edition of the festival was attended by 250,000 people and grossed $114.6 million.

Wizkid who is one of Nigeria's biggest exports, confirmed his participation tweeted on Tuesday, "We taking the African culture to Coachella BTW and am bringing out everybody".

The "Soco" crooner will be performing along sides international acts such as The Weekend, Beyoncé, and Eminem.

Others are Black Coffee, Jorja Smith, Migos, Cardi B, Jidenna, Tyler the Creator.

Meanwhile, 'Daddy Yo', Wizkid's 2017 hit song is part of the soundtrack for British-Nigerian actor John Boyega's new film, 'Pacific Rim Uprising'.

'Pacific Rim Uprising', is an upcoming American science fiction and action film set for release on March 23.

The film is co-produced by Boyega; written and directed by Steven DeKnight in his feature film directorial debut. (NAN)

