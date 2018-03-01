Kenya: 9th Edition of Safaricom Lewa Marathon Set for June 30

Nairobi — The 19th edition of the Safaricom Lewa Marathon will be held June 30 at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy with organisers aiming to raise awareness about the projects and communities that have benefitted from funds raised.

The annual event is held to raise funds for wildlife conservation and community development, with up to 13,000 runners from all over the world having taken part in the race since inception.

Over Sh40m was raised in 2017 bringing the total amount raised over the 19 years to over Sh 675m.

"For the last 19 years, the Safaricom marathon has had a huge impact on the lives of communities in Lewa and the protection of the endangered species in the conservancy and across the country," Joseph Ogutu, Director, Strategy - Safaricom, said during the launch on Wednesday.

We remain committed to supporting this cause because we have seen the difference it's making to wildlife conservation and to the communities in and around the projects we support," he added.

Among the projects include: Lewa Conservancy, Northern Rangelands Trust, Mt. Kenya Trust, Ngare Ndare Forest Trust, Space for Giants, Koiyaki Guide School, Olare Orok Conservation Trust, Lamu Marine Conservation Trust, Watamu Turtle Watch, Bongo Surveillance Project, Kibodo Trust, Tsavo Trust, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Big Life Foundation and Borana Conservancy.

The marathon has supported the conservation of some of Kenya's highly endangered species, notably the Black Rhino, the Leather-back Turtle, Grevy's Zebra and Mountain Bongo.

In addition, the funds support community initiatives around education, healthcare, employment and economic empowerment in different geographies, with beneficiaries spanning Central, Northern, Western, Rift and Coastal regions.

"The marathon's phenomenal impact is far reaching across Kenya and the awareness it raises for our benefices' projects spans across the globe, an achievement that everyone at Safaricom, Lewa and Tusk Trust is tremendously proud of. We have proven that when we run together we can protect our future." Mike Watson, CEO - Lewa Conservancy, said.

Keeping to the tradition of the title sponsor, Safaricom will donate Sh14.8mn towards the event.

As has been the case, the Safaricom Marathon will have three race categories: the 5KM Children's Fun Run for 10 to 14 year olds and 15-17 year olds, the Half Marathon (21KM) for individuals, teams and corporates, and the Full Marathon (42KM), which is open to individual runners.

Last year, Philemon Baaru successfully defended his title in the full marathon while Margaret Lepakana won the women's title. Philemon Kiprono dominated the men's Half Marathon while the women's 21km race went to Betty Karambu

For more details on registration, which opens March 1, participants can visit https://www.safaricommarathon.com/

AUTHOR: Capital Sport