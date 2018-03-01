Kenya: Weatherman Predicts Heavy Rainfall on March 1-3

Photo: Julius Mwelu/IRIN

A group of schoolchildren fight against the rain to get home (file photo).

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall between March 1 and March 3 even as the country is grappling with drought which has led to an acute water shortage and hunger.

According to the weatherman, an increase in rainfall is expected in various parts of the country from Wednesday February 28.

"However, this is not the proper onset of the March-May rainfall. From Thursday March 1, heavy rainfall of more than 50mm in 24 hours is likely to occur in counties in Western, Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Central including Nairobi area and Southeastern lowlands.

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue on March 2 over counties in the South Coast, Western, and Nyanza, Rift valley, Northern, Central including Nairobi and Southeastern lowlands. On Saturday March 3, counties in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central and Southeastern lowlands are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

The rains will reduce in intensity over the Eastern, Coast and Northern regions but moderate rainfall will continue over the rest of the country.

The counties to be affected by the heavy rainfall include: Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Muranga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni and Taita Taveta.

Residents in urban areas have been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods.