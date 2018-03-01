Africa Still Struggles in Waste Management

THE College of Engineering and Technology (COET) through the Department of Chemical and Mining Engineering in Collaboration with AGENDA for Environment has come up with National Waste Management Strategy to reduce the impact of waste on public health and environment, resource recovery from waste and resource efficiency in waste management.

National Environment Management Council (NEMC) Acting Director General, Dr Vedast Makota said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the project has been launched at a time when Tanzania and other developing countries are struggling with waste management. Dr Makota was the guest of honor during the opening of the first national stakeholder's workshop on preparation of national waste management strategy in Tanzania.

He pointed out that the collection of waste in various cities in the country is below 50 per cent, and that the remaining 50 percent of waste is left to rot on streets. He added that Dar es Salaam city alone is currently estimated to generate 4,600 tons of solid waste per day on average from the previous 4,200 tons it used to generate per day.

On the other hand, Prof Jamidu Katima from COET commented that solid waste could be used to produce various products in the community to minimize the magnitude of the problem. UN Environment Regional Coordinator, Chemicals and Waste, Abdouraman Bary added that waste management in Africa is a serious problem