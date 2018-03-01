Uganda: Missing Congolese Woman Resurfaces After Five Days

Photo: The Observer

A happy Ngaga Bibiche Bola after being 'kidnapped', allegedly by ISO operatives.

Kampala — Ms. Nganga Bibiche Bola, the Congolese lady who was allegedly kidnapped from her construction site in Lower Konge, Makindye Division has surfaced.

Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said in a statement that Nganga had been held by the Internal Security Organization (ISO). Kayima gave no reason as to why Nganga had been held.

Nganga who was kidnapped on February 23, resurfaced Wednesday afternoon at her home in Lukuli, Makindye Division and went to the area police post and recorded a statement.

Nganga's resurfacing comes just a day after police discovered the body of Susan Magara a cashier with Bwendero Dairy farm. Magara was kidnapped on February 7 along Kabaka Anjagala Road in Kampala.

Nganga told police that she was kidnapped by unknown people dressed in military fatigue with assault rifles and was in detention since then till February 28.

Kayima said in a statement that police in the area is investigating this kidnap to establish who was behind it.

"We shall continue to work closely to stamp out such acts and all acts of criminality to guarantee citizens' safety and security," Kayima said in a statement late on Wednesday evening.