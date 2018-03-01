28 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Missing Congolese Woman Resurfaces After Five Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
A happy Ngaga Bibiche Bola after being 'kidnapped', allegedly by ISO operatives.
By Tom Malaba

Kampala — Ms. Nganga Bibiche Bola, the Congolese lady who was allegedly kidnapped from her construction site in Lower Konge, Makindye Division has surfaced.

Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said in a statement that Nganga had been held by the Internal Security Organization (ISO). Kayima gave no reason as to why Nganga had been held.

Nganga who was kidnapped on February 23, resurfaced Wednesday afternoon at her home in Lukuli, Makindye Division and went to the area police post and recorded a statement.

Nganga's resurfacing comes just a day after police discovered the body of Susan Magara a cashier with Bwendero Dairy farm. Magara was kidnapped on February 7 along Kabaka Anjagala Road in Kampala.

Nganga told police that she was kidnapped by unknown people dressed in military fatigue with assault rifles and was in detention since then till February 28.

Kayima said in a statement that police in the area is investigating this kidnap to establish who was behind it.

"We shall continue to work closely to stamp out such acts and all acts of criminality to guarantee citizens' safety and security," Kayima said in a statement late on Wednesday evening.

Uganda

Kampala Boda Boda Accidents Kill 10 People Every Day - UN Report

A United Nations special report released yesterday about safety on Ugandan roads has shown that at least 10 people die… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.