Photo: Daily Nation

From left: Judi Wakhungu and Cleopa Mailu.

Six of President Uhuru Kenyatta's nine nominees, who MPs on Wednesday cleared for appointment as ambassadors and high commissioners, have a combined net worth of Sh1.4 billion.

Top of the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, who has a net worth of Sh617 million, mainly accumulated from his salary while serving at Nairobi Hospital, prior to his appointment to the Cabinet.

He was nominated to be Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

The details are contained in a report of the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly tabled on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr Mailu defended his tenure at Afya House, insisting that there was no corruption under his watch, contrary to findings of an audit that there was misallocation of funds to another programme.

He said the subsequent cut in donor funding at the Ministry of Health was based on issues raised in 2013, prior to his arrival at Afya House.

REAL ESTATE

Former Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu, now heading to Tanzania, has a net worth of Sh32 million, the lowest in the group.

Prof Judi Wakhungu, a nominee for the position of the country's ambassador to France, informed the committee that her net worth was Sh170 million.

This comprises expected future benefits from service gratuity and investments in real estate.

Ms Phyllis Kandie, nominee for post of ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, has a net worth as Sh268 million.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett, who is heading to India, is worth Sh125.5 million as at December 2015.

The money, according to the report, has been accumulated mainly from employment, rentals and farming.

EXPERIENCE

Former Sports and Culture CS Hassan Wario, who is heading to Austria, is worth Sh170 million.

Dr Wario informed the committee that he is best suited for the position because, prior to being appointed as a Cabinet Secretary, he worked in London and Vienna for almost 12 years.

The net worth of former State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa and Education CS Jacob Kaimenyi were not indicated in the report.

In the Principal Secretaries categories, Ms Safina Kweke Tsungu, who has been nominated as PS in the ministry of public service, youth and gender is worth Sh25 million.

Buildings accounts for highest earning at Sh16 million, land (Sh10 million), vehicles (Sh2 million) and she has liabilities of Sh3 million

COMPETENCE

The MPs said that the appointees are competent and have demonstrated that they are skilled in their areas of appointment.

In the morning session that was attended mostly by Jubilee MPs, the lawmakers urged the nominees to help President Kenyatta deliver on his Four Pillar agenda to Kenyans.

The nine nominees are now awaiting formal appointment by President Kenyatta after getting the nod of the committee chaired by Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito.

"President Kenyatta nominated the right people who I believe will deliver tangible results in their respective areas of appointment," Roysambu MP Waihenya Ndirangu said.