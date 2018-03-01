1 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Land Conflicts Delay SGR

Photo: Daily Monitor
South Sudan president Salva Kiir (3rd left), Rwanda’s Paul Kagame (2nd right) and President Museveni (right) and other officials launch the SGR project in Kampala (file photo).
By Tausi Nakato

Jinja — Although Kenya completed its first phase of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, Uganda is still grappling with land conflict issues, delay of release of funds for compensation and construction, which has hindered the take-off of the project.

While addressing the media at Jinja in Jinja Town on Tuesday, the SGR spokesperson, Ms Diana Kasyate, said the construction of the 273 kilometer Malaba-Kampala section of the project has been delayed by mostly the release of funds to compensate the affected people, who are still occupying the land where the railway is supposed to pass.

Compensation

She said whereas many have not been compensated, at least 2,700 victims in the areas of Tororo, Butaleja, Namutumba, Iganga and Luuka have been paid, adding that so far, at least 100km out of the 273km needed to construct the eastern route has been acquired.

Ms Kasyate added that the Ministry for Finance told them to wait 'a little bit longer as they finalise a few things'.

"The compensation, which would have been done in one month, ends up taking six months, it is quite unfortunate because as a project, we are interested in moving very fast and once the money is availed, we will move very fast with the remaining activities," she said.

The routes

The eastern route will pass through the districts of Tororo, Butaleja, Namutumba, Iganga, Luuka, Mayuge, Jinja, Buikwe, Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala while the northern route will pass through the districts of Mbale, Pallisa, Kumi, Soroti, Amuri, Alebtong, Lira, Kole, Oyam, Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya and Nebbi.

