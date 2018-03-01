Kampala — Relief and Disaster Preparedness Minister Hilary Onek has ordered for an urgent reshuffle in the refugee department following the interdiction of Commissioner of Refugees, Mr Apollo Kazungu and four other officials yesterday.

At the official hand over of office at OPM in Old Kampala, Mr Onek ordered that as a new commissioner enters office, there should be an immediate shakeup to ensure that cleanliness prevails.

"Let the whole system be changed and fill up the gaps that are vacant. There are senior officials here and yet there are those people who joined with attachment to an individual holding wrong offices, let this be settled as fast as possible," said Mr Onek.

The interdiction comes after news broke of corruption and mismanagement of refugees' property within the department.

Mr Gerald Menya took over office amidst concerns from the Minister of State Musa Ecweru as to why Mr Kazungu had not attended the handover ceremony but delegated the Permanent Secretary who also delegated another official.

According to Mr Ecweru, this was so unprofessional of the permanent secretary to accept such a delegation.

"This is so unprofessional and unacceptable. I hope the PS realizes that she has done this big mistake. Kazungu should have been here himself, where is he?" Mr Ecweru questioned.

Asked why he was not present at the handover ceremony, Mr Kazungu said he had been written to by the PS, ordered to hand over office and make a report, but was not informed about the ceremony.

"I did what the law expects of me, I wrote my report and wrote to the PS about my handover of office. This ceremony they are talking about, I wasn't informed. I would have gladly come to hand over office," he said.

Mr Onek dismissed reports that the money from the solidarity conference held last year by the president had been tampered with.

"All the money that was collected during the solidarity conference has not been withdrawn. Not even a single coin and the nation should know that what is in n trouble here are the food stuffs and other items meant for the refugees," Mr Onek said.