1 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Sets Up Battle With Chung

South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco after defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday.

Anderson, the world No 8, won in straight-sets - 6-3, 6-4 - to set up a meeting with rising star Hyeon Chung from South Korea.

Earlier in the week, Anderson won his first-round match against Moldova's Radu Albot, also in straight-sets - 6-4, 6-3.

Anderson will take a 1-0 head-to-head advantage into his match against Chung, having won 6-3, 6-2 when the pair met in Stockholm last year.

Chung made headlines earlier this year when he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

