1 March 2018

South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Ref Bulls V Lions Derby

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Saturday's Super Rugby derby between the Bulls and Lions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Rasta Rasivhenge and Stephan Geldenhuys, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

The earlier match between the Sharks and Waratahs at Kings Park in Durban (15:05) will be refereed by South Africa's Jaco Peyper .

Peyper will be assisted by countrymen AJ Jacobs and Archie Sehlako, with Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

Australia's Nic Berry has been named as referee for the Stormers' clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch (08:35 SA time).

Berry will be assisted by three New Zealanders - Jamie Nutbrown and Cam Stone as assistants and Shane McDermott as TMO.

