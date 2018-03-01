Zimbabwe: Big Sister - Zim's Spin On Big Brother

If you used to watch Big Brother Africa then you might be excited to know that Channel Yedu, a local production company is bringing a local version of the reality show, Big Sister.

Channel Yedu's project manager Chelsea Travers made it clear that the show will have a similar rule set to Big Brother Africa. There will be 30 house-mates and one winner who will walk away with $25k. The show will be hosted in Glen-Lorne, Harare from June to mid-July and the preparations for the reality show are at an advanced stage.

It’s not yet clear if a woman will be watching over the house but I do think it will be a bit refreshing if it turns out that way. Travers informed the Herald that the show is called Big Sister because they wanted the feminine touch to be the main thread line in most episodes. I’m not really sure what this means but I guess we’ll get to know once more information is disclosed. Traverse did hasten to say the show is not only for women.

Big Sister will air online but then ZBC will have access to highlights. There are no details on how to apply yet. There will be more information at the Big Sister launch party in May.

Big Brother Africa

Big Brother Africa (BBA) is Africa's biggest reality television show screen on Dstv. Produced by Endemol, South Africa, the reality show is open to 14 African countries including Zimbabwe, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia. The... Read More About Big Brother Africa