27 February 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Big Sister - Zim's Spin On Big Brother

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Channel Yedu/Instagram
Big Sister.
By Violet Chipunza

If you used to watch Big Brother Africa then you might be excited to know that Channel Yedu, a local production company is bringing a local version of the reality show, Big Sister.

Channel Yedu's project manager Chelsea Travers made it clear that the show will have a similar rule set to Big Brother Africa. There will be 30 house-mates and one winner who will walk away with $25k. The show will be hosted in Glen-Lorne, Harare from June to mid-July and the preparations for the reality show are at an advanced stage.

It’s not yet clear if a woman will be watching over the house but I do think it will be a bit refreshing if it turns out that way. Travers informed the Herald that the show is called Big Sister because they wanted the feminine touch to be the main thread line in most episodes. I’m not really sure what this means but I guess we’ll get to know once more information is disclosed. Traverse did hasten to say the show is not only for women.

Big Sister will air online but then ZBC will have access to highlights. There are no details on how to apply yet. There will be more information at the Big Sister launch party in May.

Big Brother Africa
Big Brother Africa (BBA) is Africa's biggest reality television show screen on Dstv. Produced by Endemol, South Africa, the reality show is open to 14 African countries including Zimbabwe, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia. The... Read More About Big Brother Africa

More on This

'Big Brother' Show Replica On Cards

A local production company, Channel Yedu, will soon host a new reality show dubbed "Big Sister" which is a replica of… Read more »

Read the original article on Financial Gazette.

Copyright © 2018 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.