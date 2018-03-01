Nigeria: Seven Killed As Soldiers Battle Boko Haram

Two soldiers died as a result of injuries sustained in a suicide attack launched by suspected Boko Haram fighters on troops Tuesday.

The troops had earlier gunned down five Boko Haram fighters in a shootout in the ongoing Operation Deep Punch within the Lake Chad region.

The spokesman of the Operation Lafiyaj Dole Theatre Command headquarters, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement released late Wednesday night.

The colonel said the soldiers were attacked by a suicide bomber who ran into their patrol vehicle.

"In continuation of the successful exploits by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole conducting Operation Deep Punch II to clear Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad Islands, yesterday Tuesday 28 February 2018, troops successfully cleared and dismantled insurgents' camps at Agapulawa, Amuda, Nyawa and Attagara; all within the remaining parts of the Sambisa forest", the statement reads.

"The clearance operations progressed further into other identified insurgents' camps around Tchikide and Chinene, where the troops ferociously engaged and cleared pockets of resistance by the insurgents , killing 5 of them in the encounter.

"However, as troops exploited further in pursuit of the insurgents as they fled, one of the combat vehicles was rammed into by a terrorists' Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), injuring two officers in the vehicle. The wounded officers were promptly evacuated for medical attention by the Battle Group medical team. Regrettably, we lost the two gallant officers yesterday afternoon.

"The troops have since reorganised in continuation of the operations and remain undaunted."