Angola: Governor Says Police Must Be 'Closer to Citizen'

Saurimo — The provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Ernesto Kiteculo, reaffirmed Wednesday in Saurimo that the police must be 'closer' to the citizen to ensure their safety.

Ernesto Kiteculo, who spoke on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Police which today (February 28) is celebrated, maintained that "only in this way can we fight crime in the neighborhoods."

The police must not only act against the citizen but also serve as an educator, contributing to the well-being of the population and to remain firm, as it has always been during these 42 years of existence, maintaining the levels of organization, discipline and loyalty the homeland and respect to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.